Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: How far will the price drop following massive bearish correction? – Confluence Detector

- XRP/USD has a lack of healthy support, so it may drop even more.
- ETHUSD and XRp/USD have fallen below $200 and $0.20 psychological levels, respectively.
Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,512.11
- Current Price: $9,058
Strong resistance lies at $9,550, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, Previous Month high, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200. The $8,135 support line has the one-day SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.
Ethereum
- Open: $209.88
- Current Price: $198.59
$211 resistance level has the one-hour SMA 100, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and Previous Week high. Stable support lies at $190.25, which has the one-week and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2015
- Current Price: $0.1941
There are no healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $0.2025, which has the 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
