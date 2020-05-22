Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: How far will the price drop following massive bearish correction? – Confluence Detector

XRP/USD has a lack of healthy support, so it may drop even more.

ETHUSD and XRp/USD have fallen below $200 and $0.20 psychological levels, respectively.

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,512.11

Current Price: $9,058

Strong resistance lies at $9,550, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, Previous Month high, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200. The $8,135 support line has the one-day SMA 50 and SMA 200 curves.

Ethereum

Open: $209.88

Current Price: $198.59

$211 resistance level has the one-hour SMA 100, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and Previous Week high. Stable support lies at $190.25, which has the one-week and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels.

Ripple

Open: $0.2015

Current Price: $0.1941

There are no healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $0.2025, which has the 4-hour Bollinger band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.

