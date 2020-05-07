Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and XRP/USD face key resistance levels upfront, while ETH/USD has a clear path ahead – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,158.30
- Current Price: $9,237.60
Strong resistance lies at $9,570, which has the Previous Week and Previous Month highs. On the downside, healthy support lies at $8,700, which has the one-day SMA 10, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point support-two.
Ethereum
- Open: $199.18
- Current Price: $202.70
ETH/USD has re-entered the $200 zone and faces no strong resistance levels on the upside. The price has good support at $191, which has the one-day SMA 100, Previous Week low, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point one support-two.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2118
- Current Price: $0.2138
XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $0.219 and $0.237. The former has the 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, one-hour SMA 100 and one-hour Previous High. $0.237 has the Previous Week and Previous Month highs. Healthy support lies at $0.211, which has the one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, one-day Previous Low and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
