Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and XRP/USD face key resistance levels upfront, while ETH/USD has a clear path ahead – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,158.30

$9,158.30 Current Price: $9,237.60

Strong resistance lies at $9,570, which has the Previous Week and Previous Month highs. On the downside, healthy support lies at $8,700, which has the one-day SMA 10, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point support-two.

Ethereum

Open: $199.18

$199.18 Current Price: $202.70

ETH/USD has re-entered the $200 zone and faces no strong resistance levels on the upside. The price has good support at $191, which has the one-day SMA 100, Previous Week low, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point one support-two.

Ripple

Open: $0.2118

$0.2118 Current Price: $0.2138

XRP/USD has two strong resistance levels on the upside at $0.219 and $0.237. The former has the 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, one-hour SMA 100 and one-hour Previous High. $0.237 has the Previous Week and Previous Month highs. Healthy support lies at $0.211, which has the one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, one-day Previous Low and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

