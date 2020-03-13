Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Surgical precision bloodshed on the crypto board

The recent collapse shows excellent precision to avoid killing the crypto market.

The ETH/BTC chart continues to show a healthy and fully-fledged bullish structure, despite today's carnage against the fiat currencies.

XRP is up almost 50% from the levels reached during the Asian session.

The crypto market experienced bleeding tears in the last few hours.

The COVID-19 pandemic opened Pandora's box and the liquidation of all types of assets is being disrupted and demolished.

There are no reliable assets to move capital and cash becomes the only target position of the global money flow.

The brute force that the market appears to have, with drops in the BTC/USD pair of over 50% is not such. The move that closed yesterday's session had surgical precision.

Whoever led the campaign of devastation knows the limits very well and respects them. The carefulness shown in the charts was not meant to keep the market up, that's too early to say, but to avoid killing it for good.

Another fact to keep in mind. The portfolios diversified among the main altcoins, with little weight in the Bitcoin, have lost only 12% of their value in BTC. This situation is contrary to the rule that in bear markets in the crypto segment, Bitcoin does much better than the others.

This fall has been different, and I think it has more to do with a rebalancing of the "whale" portfolios than anything else. If you are a crypto millionaire, but with little investment in traditional markets, isn't this an excellent time to cash in and go shopping?

The stock market has been in an upward trend since 2009 and has offered few opportunities to buy at a reasonable price, so far.

The Fear & Greed index from alternative.me currently reads 10 from the past week level of 34.

Let's see what the charts say to us.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0235 and recovers from yesterday's trading session. At the current levels, the ETH/BTC pair is once again in the bullish zone of the chart and is in an ideal position to regain the leadership of the crypto market.

As we can see from this Ether dominance chart, yesterday's drop reaches the SMA200 support and bounces back sharply to the upside.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0241, then the second at 0.025 and the third one at 0.0268.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0228, then the second at 0.0222 and the third at 0.021.

The MACD on the daily chart is under the influence of today's rally and is losing its bearish profile. With the average level at the neutral level, there are options for a possible upward shift in the ETH/USD in the near term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength while the bulls are reacting well to the upward movement.

The conditions are in place for a bullish move of the ETH/BTC pair that would drag the market higher.



BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair was one of the wildest journeys ever in European time tonight. The end of the wild ride was $3886 and then recovered to its current value of $5355. Interestingly, yesterday's candlestick closure was just above the base of the long-term bearish channel. It seems that they were careful not to reach the point of no return. Or, if there are several contenders, the one that didn't want to see the Bitcoin disappear overnight won.

Today, the low was exactly at the last support level before the "technical death" zone.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $5500, then the second at $5850 and the third one at $6200.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $5100, then the second at $4900 and the third one at $4800.

The MACD on the daily chart faithfully depicts the current extreme volatility, with the lines wide apart and sharply sloping downward.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears with full control of the pair. Both sides of the market are at extreme levels, a positive sign for a possible return to the average.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the $125.2 price level, recovering from a trip to the $90 underworld! What happened tonight at the Asian opening was a real blast.

Yesterday's closing, and today's opening, was at the $110 level, so the relative rise is above 15%.

Ether remains in bullish territory, although it loses all the gains of the year and will have to start over again. The current extreme volatility can be a help if the market turns upwards.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $140, then the second at $150 and the third one at $155.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $125, then the second at $120 and the third one at $115.

The MACD on the daily chart depicts the violence of the opening movement, with a large gap between lines and a strong tilt.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength in today's upward reaction. The bulls are not reacting to the bullish move, a sign that after tonight's showdown, caution is in order.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.1489 after dropping to a low of $0.1129 in the middle of the overnight trading. From that level, the current recovery is a 40% increase.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.17, then the second at $0.19 and the third one at $0.20.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.14, then the second at $0.133 and the third one at $0.11.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a very open and downward sloping profile that possibly tends to move upwards as a rebound effect after the bearish disproportion.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears with full control of the XRP/USD pair. The bulls are going to low levels but not extreme, which is strange considering the extreme volatility of the last few hours.



