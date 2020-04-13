Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Ripple's got a trump card in details

A technical detail in the MACD indicator opens the door to an upward movement of XRP.

Ethereum is still better off than Bitcoin, but the transition scenario may take weeks.

Bitcoin gets stuck in the upward transition and stays on the thin red line of the battlefield.

The cryptocurrency market starts the week with red numbers among the leading players on the crypto board. After the bullish breaks that occurred last week, its exhaustion appears and also the lesser activity in these days of the Easter holidays.

The crashes have not had a significant impact on the war for dominance between Bitcoin and Altcoin segment. Last week, Bitcoin dominance fell to 64.50 and recovered to current levels of 65.41.

Technical indicators are showing less weakness in the Bitcoin vs Altcoins situation in the coming days. The target for the first resistance level is the 66.50 level of Bitcoin dominance.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.02274 and remains above the major moving averages achieved last week.

The slope of the EMA50, SMA100 and SMA200 is still up, although the speed of the 50-day Exponential Mean is starting to curve downwards. The situation of the 200-day Simple Average above the 0.021 level gives confidence to the ETH/BTC pair.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0247, then the second at 0.0255 and the third one at 0.02683.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0225, then the second at 0.0227 and the third one at 0.02132.

The MACD on the daily chart is curving downward as a result of the exhaustion after the indicator's upward break of the 0 levels. The short-term scenario is one of consolidation in this neutral zone.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the bulls and bears are stuck. Both sides of the market are below the ADX line, so it is unlikely that either will be able to win the battle quickly.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD is currently trading at the price level of $6724 and repeats the same orbital behavior around the long term downward sloping channel ceiling. The average time for this pattern to develop is five weeks, so we should put on the table the possibility of a few days of calm spiced up with Bumps and Pumps. New flash sales may appear.

The structure of the leading moving averages reinforces the idea of a transition period in the medium term.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $7100, then the second at $7400 and the third one at $7609.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $6575, $6400 and the third one at $6200.

The MACD on the daily chart curves downward once the indicator reaches the 0 levels. The loss of slope and opening between the lines in the last few days already reflected the difficulty in transitioning to the indicator's bullish zone.

The DMI on the bullish chart shows that the bulls have a minimal advantage. Bears manage to break the ADX line and trigger a volatility pattern that supports the idea of rising volatility.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD is currently trading at the $152.9 price level after relying on strategic price congestion support of $150.

The major moving averages show mixed positions, with the SMA100 sloping higher, the SMA200 neutral and the EMA50 curving lower. This structure is more favourable than that of the BTC/USD pair.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $155, then the second at $170 and the third one at $180.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $150, then the second at $140 and the third one at $130.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a significant loss of momentum as the indicator reaches the neutral level. The fast-moving average has managed to penetrate the bullish range, something that the Bitcoin has not achieved.

The DMI on the daily chart shows a fascinating situation. Bulls and bears are facing each other just below the ADX line. This structure can develop two radically opposite scenarios. Joint break and drag over the ADX line or, break on one side of the market and increased volatility.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD is currently trading at a price level of $0.183 and remains above the long term bearish channel. The difficulty with the Ripple Ltd token is its inability to change the downward direction of its movement, whatever technical structure it is developing. Although this is likely to change soon!

The main moving averages show a downward lateral structure. The 50-day Exponential Mean provides a positive point as it curves downwards much less than the Bitcoin and Ether.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.19, then the second at $0.20 and the third one at $0.218.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.17, then the second at $0.15 and the third one at $0.142.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a favourable bullish profile, both in terms of openness and slope. The structure is very different from that of the Bitcoin or Ether, which is much more positive and could herald significant price increases.

The DMI on the daily chart shows how the two sides of the market are now facing each other and crossing the ADX line. This structure can develop two radically opposite scenarios. Joint break and drag over the ADX line or, break on one side of the market and increased volatility.



