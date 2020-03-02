Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Rebound attempt in challenging environments

Bitcoin and Ether attempt a bullish return drawing from opposite scenarios.

Ether has all the moving averages as support, the opposite scenario from Bitcoin.

XRP faces all moving averages and new settlements from Ripple, Ltd.

After a week in which crypto space suffers a sell-off similar that the one seen in equities markets, the money is back to the crypto board.

In the last hours, the balance in the capital flow is +20 Ml to the BTC, +9.3 Ml to EOS and 5.3 Ml to the BCH.

As usual, XRP remains outside this dynamic while Ripple Ltd. continues to liquidate reserves in an accelerated manner. The Whale Alert portal reports a movement of 1 Billion XRP from its Ripple Scrow Wallet worth $235 million.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.02560 and remains in the lower part of the consolidation range. The figure shows upside potential, although it cannot rule out a rapid move towards the EMA50 at the price level of 0.0235.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0268, then the second at 0.0278 and the third one at 0.0292.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.025, then the second at 0.0235 and the third one at 0.023.

The MACD on the daily chart continues the bearish trend, with no change in either the slope or opening between the lines.

The DMI on the daily chart shows a tie between the two forces that control the market. The bears appear to be winning narrowly, although this is a weak and awkward position to defend.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is trading at the $8682 price level and appears to be looking to draw a figure back from yesterday's doubtful Sunday, March 1st candlestick. The SMA200 is just above the figure, so a close above it would be necessary or else the return figure would lose strength.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8750, then the second at $9150, and the third one at $9600. It is noteworthy that the first two resistance levels are where two or more obstacles converge.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $8400, then the second at $8315, and the third one at $8200.

The MACD on the daily chart maintains the bearish profile but does not increase either the downward slope or the opening between the lines.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bearish bear crossing the ADX line, which has deactivated the bullish pattern activated on February 25th.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is trading at the $222.8 price level and, as with BTC/USD, it is attempting to shape a return figure. Ether's position is much more favourable than that of Bitcoin. ETH/USD has all the moving averages below it, so it will be easier for you to consolidate the upward reaction.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $223.5, then the second at $229 and the third one at $238.5.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $215, then the second at $207.5 and the third one at $200.

The MACD on the daily chart is just above the 0 levels of the indicator. The current situation is favourable for a bullish move. On the other hand, the opening between the lines and the current trend line is bearish. The ETH/USD pair could see an increase in the level of volatility.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears with a slight advantage over bulls.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.2342. It is attempting to break out of the SMA200 at the price level of $0.2345. XRP's position below all moving averages poses a clear threat to a possible price recovery.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.233, then the second at $0.238 and the third one at $0.254.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.227, then the second at $0.219 and the third one at $0.21.

The MACD on the daily chart continues to show a bearish trend, both in terms of the opening between the lines and the slope of the averages.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears controlling the pair, but with a small advantage over the buying side.





Get 24/7 Crypto updates in our social media channels: Give us a follow at @FXSCrypto and our FXStreet Crypto Trading Telegram channel