Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Open warfare on the crypto board, who will win?

Bitcoin and XRP breathed fresh air shortly but closed the day on the grey downside.

Ether still needs to develop upwards and take the leadership expected from the leader of the Altcoin segment.

Yesterday's was the first bullish attempt of many to come in the short term.

The main representatives of the crypto board met the expectations yesterday and showed us the first round of the fight between the bears and the bulls.

At the height of yesterday's bout, Bitcoin and XRP managed to break through the bullish momentum for a short time. Still, the bears defended themselves with intensity and avoided the bullish signal that would have meant a daily close above crucial levels.

In the case of the BTC/USD pair, this target would be a close above $7200 and $0.183 in the case of the XRP.

Ether is a different case, as the recent declines did not bring it back to the previous bearish scenario. ETH/USD aims to recover the uptrend line that originated from last December's lows. Currently, the target is the $160 price level.

Yesterday's gains have not been captured by the market as the end of price declines, as shown by the "Fear & Greed" indicator from alternative.me. Today's data is unchanged from yesterday, and with a level of 14, it continues to indicate extreme fear.

The ETH/BTC pair could provide a clue as to the origin of this lack of positive reaction. This pair's technical indicators show that the date when the bulls will lead the crypto market may still be several steps away, although the battle has already begun.



ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.0207 and remains below the SMA200. Interestingly, the SMA100 is improving its bullish profile and indicates the likely direction of the price.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0211, then the second at 0.02183 and the third one at 0.022.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.0201, then the second at 0.0187 and the third one at 0.018.

The MACD on the daily chart continues with the bullish cross, although both the slope and the line spacing are negligible.

The DMI on the daily chart is responsible for the uncertainty regarding the validity of the bullish momentum. The distance between the two sides of the market, but especially the lack of reaction from the bulls to yesterday's movement, indicates that for the time being, we should be cautious.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $6935 and remains close to the long-term bearish channel ceiling. Yesterday it managed to break out for a few minutes, but the bears finally won the fight.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $7150, then the second at $7300 and the third one at $7400.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $6750, then the second at $6575 and the third one at $6500.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an improved bullish profile both in terms of slope and line spacing. The proximity of the neutral level of this indicator is a hurdle that will surely have an impact on the price.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that bulls are positioning above bears, but are limited by the ADX line to take advantage of the selling side. The bears are very close and already showed yesterday at the close that they are still active, so we can't rule out a trade in the short term.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $144.7 after yesterday's high of $150. Ether needs to break out of the $160 level to resume the bullish trend.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $150, then the second at $155 and the third one at $160.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $130, then the second at $125 and the third one at $120.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an improvement in the moving average profile. The slope and line spacing are increasing.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bulls are improving after yesterday's rally and are now within striking distance of the bears' position.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.1800 and is very consistent in its attack on the long-term bearish channel ceiling.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.1800, then the second at $0.1900 and the third at $0.20.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.171, then the second at $0.15 and the third one at $0.14.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a substantial increase in the bullish profile and the opening between the lines. It shows a very aggressive bullish profile.

The DMI on the daily chart clearly shows the state of the fight, with the two sides completely overlapping. The ADX line is close, which will limit the movement of the winning team.



