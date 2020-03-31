Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Cryptos at crossroads, three key scenarios

The crypto market has reached a key point that will set the scene for the future.

The charts show significant structural resistance very close to current prices.

Any price scenario is possible in the short term, including the disappearance of a significant part of the Altcoin segment.

It seems that nothing has changed on the crypto board regard to yesterday's situation despite the pre-trend structures that are detected.

The relationship of crypto assets with the USD has not changed much, but in the internal market between cryptos, things are a little different.

Bitcoin dominance chart puts enough light on the current market scenario.

After finding support on the trend line (A), the bullish market that started in January came to a halt. Since then, the Bitcoin was gaining market share (negative for the market) until it reached the resistance (B), then it moved upwards until the presence of the SMA200 halted the uptrend. The meaningful 200-period moving average is tilted downwards.

With yesterday's significant rise, the Bitcoin Dominance pivots back around the trend line (B), but limits its upward movement by the SMA200 and increasingly by the trend line (C).

In the short term, three scenarios can be developed in the cryptocurrency market:

New bullish stretch

If Bitcoin Dominance finally loses the support of (B) and starts a further stretch in the direction of (A), the Altcoin segment will rise sharply, and do better than the Bitcoin.

Current consolidation continues

If Bitcoin Dominance extends its stay in this zone, the crypto market will continue to build a range at current levels until it defines the direction in the future. This scenario has a compressive development due to the presence of the SMA200 and the confluence of trend lines.

New bearish section

If the Bitcoin Dominance moves towards the trend line (C) and exceeds it, the impact on Altcoins segment prices would be very harmful. Bitcoin would also end up losing value against fiat currencies. This scenario would jeopardize many crypto projects.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair faithfully reflects what happened in the Bitcoin Dominance chart. We can consider it almost as its inverse. As we can see, yesterday's attempt to surpass the SMA200 and today continues the downward movement initiated yesterday. The long-term moving lines continue to be tilted upwards, providing underlying upward momentum.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0211, then the second at 0.0216 and the third one at 0.022.

Below the previous price, the first support level is at 0.020, then the second at 0.0186 and the third one at 0.018.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a profile that is conducive to the next bullish cross, although this would not imply an immediate rise in the ETH/BTC pair. The upward movement may be delayed for several days or even develop into a lateral move.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bears are regaining some strength. The bulls are not giving up and are lying on the level of the last few days.

BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $6486 and confirms the strength of yesterday's rally. The long-term bearish channel ceiling is slightly above $7000, although technical resistance continues past $8000.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $6500, then the second at $6750 and the third one at $7130.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $6375, then the second at $6200 and the third one at $5880.

The MACD on the daily chart is gaining momentum again and is heading towards the 0 levels of the indicator. It is likely that at this point, the market will decide on the development of the next few months.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the two sides of the market getting closer to a collision. The clash between bears and bulls may bring a significant increase in volatility.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $132.6 and is not accompanying Bitcoin in its upward movement.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $138, then the second at $142 and the third one at $150.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $130, then the second at $124 and the third one at $120.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a bullish cross developing. The MACD on the daily chart shows a developing bullish cross. The upward slope is essential, but the short distance between the lines indicates a lack of upward strength.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that the bulls continue to lose strength gradually, while the bulls gain as little as the sell-side does. Both sides of the market are on a collision course in the medium term.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.1733, and it is getting closer to the time when it will face the upper trend line of the long-term bearish channel.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.183, then the second at $0.1910 and the third one at $0.20.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.17, then the second at $0.1615 and the third one at $0.15.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a continuation of the existing bullish cross. The zero levels of the indicator are close, which could put a dry spell on the bullish trend.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears and bulls losing strength at the same time. Both sides of the market are very close and could face each other at any moment.



Get 24/7 Crypto updates in our social media channels: Give us a follow at @FXSCrypto and our FXStreet Crypto Trading Telegram channel