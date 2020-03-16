Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Crypto sell-off threatens the technical pillars

- Selling accelerates and threatens to trigger technical liquidation scenarios.
- Global uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps away all markets, including cryptocurrencies.
- There are no signs of a possible upward turnaround in the short term.
At the beginning of the session in Europe, prices have moved down quickly and have put the ultra long-term technical structure at risk.
The current moment of panic reaches all assets and homogenizes the crypto market to any other investment market in the world.
The effects of the terrible Coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the planet hit the Bitcoin and Altcoin universe as a whole.
The fear indicator elaborated by the site alternative.me marks today 9 points on a scale of 0-100, an extreme level of fear that in normal situations would place us at the gates of a substantial increase in purchases. But we are not in a reasonable condition.
The current prices are attractive compared to this year's price averages, but we can still see lower prices if the evolution of the current confidence crisis does not improve. This moment is not the time to grab falling knives on the fly.
ETH/BTC Daily Chart
The ETH/BTC pair is trading at the 0.02245 price level and remains in the expected consolidation range after the rise that began in early January.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.023, then the second at 0.025 and the third one at 0.027.
Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.022, then the second at 0.021 and the third one at 0.020.
The MACD maintains the bearish trend of the last days and enters the negative zone of the indicator. The current structure does not indicate a possible upward turn in the short term.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength, a point that contradicts the price weakness. The bulls do confirm the price drop and show no interest in competing for the lead.
BTC/USD Daily Chart
The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $4883 and is deepening its declines following the trend that began during the Asian session. The BTC/USD pair has pierced the trendline easily and is testing the base of the long-term bearish channel at the price level of $4850.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $5100, then the second at $5500 and the third one at $5850.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $4550, then the second at $4380 and the third one at $4200.
The MACD on the daily chart shows an increase in the openness between the lines, signalling an acceleration of the downward trend. There are no signs of a return to the upside.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears at lower levels of strength than last week. The bulls are reacting slightly upward, but without breaking the basal trend of the previous few days.
ETH/USD Daily Chart
The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $109.8 after dropping to the session low of $105.8. Selling is steady and is now threatening support in the trend line that marks the 2018 and 2019 bearish scenario.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $110, then the second at $115 and the third one at $120.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $105, the second at $103 and the third one at $100.
The MACD on the daily chart shows a significant rise in the bearish trend. The MACD on the daily chart shows a substantial increase in the bearish trend. The moving averages are entering the bearish zone and do not show any information indicating a possible upward turn.
The DMI on the daily chart shows bears on the ADX line support with no intention to drill down, while bulls continue to fall and show no buying interest.
XRP/USD Daily Chart
The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.1392 and is back at the price levels reached in the Friday 13th sell-off.
Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.15, then the second at $0.17 and the third one at $0.19.
Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.13, then the second at $0.127 and the third one at $0.123.
The MACD on the daily chart shows an increasing bearish profile, without giving any information about a possible upward shift.
The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears just above the ADX line, a key point. If the bears lose this support and pierce this downward line, the chances of a bullish move will increase. The bulls are not confident in their chances and are continuing their downward trend.
