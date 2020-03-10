Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Criminal bearish swing could end up in a bounce

Sales of Plustoken's scam loot are behind the recent declines.

Market sentiment reaches extreme levels of fear, reinforcing the idea of a possible upward rebound.

Bitcoin and XRP are at risk of going into bearish mode if they don't slide up quickly.

The reasons for the collapse experienced in the Crypto segment are beginning to become more apparent.

While the COVID-19 problem seemed to have impacted the heart of the crypto market, today, new information is emerging that points to Plustoken fraud as a possible cause of the price drops.

According to Chainalysis, the loot from this scam would reach $2 billion concentrated in Bitcoins, Ether, USDT and OMG.

The criminals would be selling the coins in packages of around $200,000 and working simultaneously on different platforms.

Those responsible for Chainalysis comment:

We tracked $2 billion worth of various cryptocurrencies that victims sent to the PlusToken scammers."

The latest tranche, analysts say, was a $108 million sell order that was split and sent to different exchanges for liquidation."

This liquidation would already seriously affect a still relatively small market like the crypto market, but the crisis created by COVID-19 could have exacerbated the effects.

The sentiment level is worsening today according to alternative.me and it has reached an incredible level 16 "extreme fear". I find this astonishing as, if we look at it with some perspective, the market is at more than acceptable levels and you would have been fantastic in 2018 and 2019. A bit of perspective vision is necessary in times of extreme feeling.

The Top 3 components have stopped the falls for the time being while trying to consolidate positions. Bitcoin and XRP are at critical levels and have no space below, while Ether moves in a very orthodox consolidation structure that keeps it out of danger.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.02524 (-1.34%) and continues to develop the consolidation structure of the entire previous rise.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0268, then the second at 0.0275 and the third one at 0.029.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.025, then the second at 0.024 and the third one at 0.0228.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a continuation of the previous bearish momentum. There is no increase in either the slope or the line spacing. The current position, just above the zero levels of the indicator, could make a bullish move possible in the next few days.

The DMI on the daily chart shows that bears have a small advantage over bulls. Besides, the selling side has moved above the ADX line, which has reinforced their dominance.



BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $7890 (-0.62%), managing to stop the decline, but not regaining the upside it lost during yesterday's settlement.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8000, then the second at $8175 and the third one at $8400.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $7850, then the second at $7750 and the third one at $7600.

The MACD on the daily chart is moving down again after the "MACD failure" pattern it drew last week. This pattern increases the chances of a bullish cross in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears with a clear advantage over bulls. The buy-side seems to be reacting to the price improvement and moving to the bullish side, although still far from the level of the sell-side.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $198.4(-2.29%) and is momentarily losing support due to price congestion at $200. Ether remains above the long term moving averages, which gives it an extra strength that neither Bitcoin nor XRP has.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $208, then the second at $215 and the third one at $220.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $195, then the second at $190 and the third one at $180.

The MACD on the daily chart also shows the "MACD failure" pattern profile. This pattern increases the chances of seeing a breakout in the short term.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears with a slight advantage over bulls—the sell-side slips just above the ADX line, which reinforces their lead over the buy-side a bit.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is trading at a price level of $0.207 (-1.34%) and is playing dangerously close to the long term downward trend line that it crossed at the end of January.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.21, then the second at $0.22 and the third one at $0.24.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.20, then the second at $0.19 and the third one at $0.183.

The MACD on the daily chart repeats the "MACD failure" pattern and therefore has the same upside potential that we have seen in Bitcoin and Ether.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears leading the XRP/USD pair with a significant advantage over bulls.



