Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon

The strong rise implies upward trends in indicators with high-failure rates.

Do not get ahead of the price, it is key not to get caught in frontlines of the bullish scenario.

There is a moderate chance of a bullish explosion on the crypto board.

In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.

The liquidity needs have been enormous to cover the losses in leveraged positions. The derivatives market is about $40 trillion in size so that we can imagine the consequences of losses in the range of 30% in equity related positions.

Once the wave of panic has passed, it is time for the investor to give his verdict on the viability of Bitcoin, Ether or XRP as reliable assets and, specifically in the case of Bitcoin, as "hard money".

Just this week, I published my thoughts on the current limitations of Bitcoin as a safe-haven, and now it's time for the market to take my mind off it.

Yesterday at mid-session, the market started to register important purchases that made the price of the Top 3 and other crypto assets fly up. The indicators have turned violently upwards, acquiring an unusual profile that puts Bitcoin, Ether or XRP in front of two radically opposed scenarios.

The current turn is solid, and the indicators are crossed upwards with the current tilt.

This scenario is violent, which would result in a radical increase in volatility and the daily price range. The chances of a bullish explosion in crypto space would be very high.

The current turn is immature and the aggressive profile will fail downwards.

This scenario also implies an increase in volatility but not in the daily price range. There would be movements in both directions.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at the price level of 0.02207 and moves within the typical consolidation scenario. The position of the moving averages supports the continuation of the upward trend once the EMA50 resolves the current downward profile.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.023, then the second at 0.025 and the third one at 0.027.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.022, then the second at 0.021 and the third one at 0.020.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a slight improvement and acquires a more horizontal profile. The current setup doesn't foresee a significant rise in the short term, but seeing the aggressiveness in the Bitcoin or Ether, a surprise move cannot be ruled out.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears about to drill down the ADX line, which would disable the bearish pattern and trigger a reversal scenario.



BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at $6722 and shows continued strength after yesterday's significant rise. The resistance level to broke upwards to recover the previous bullish scenario is at $7190.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $6800, then the second at $6900 and the third one at $7000.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $6400, then the second at $6200 and the third one at $6000.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a very aggressive profile that fails typically to cross upwards. If the fast average manages to cross the slow average upwards, the price could fly upwards.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength while the bulls react strongly to the upside. We may see a possible change in leadership in the first days of next week.



ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at $148.1 and shows continuity with yesterday's significant rise.

The resistance level to break up and return into the bullish price scenario is at $180, where the SMA100 and the SMA200 meet.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $150, then the second at $155 and the third one at $160.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $138, then the second at $130 and the third one at $125.

The MACD shows a less aggressive profile than the Bitcoin. The MACD profile on the ETH/USD pair shows a tendency to be rejected on the first bullish cross attempt.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength with the same intensity as the bulls gain it.



XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.17 as it is unable to overcome the price congestion resistance at $0.173. The resistance level to beat by the XRP/USD to return to the previous bullish scenario is $0.19.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.20, then the second at $0.22 and the third one at $0.24.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $0.15, then the second at $0.14 and the third one at $0.127.

he MACD on the daily chart shows a very aggressive profile that seems to lose some upward profile when approaching the MACD indicator signal line. The current pattern suggests that a first downward rejection on the first attempt is very likely.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears losing strength as the bulls gain strength. The current setup suggests that it won't be until next week that the buying side will be able to contest the leadership of the selling side. This setup supports the scenario of a possible downward shift.



