Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ether, Ripple: Bitcoin crushes the charts and enters bearish territory

Global markets are collapsing in the panic triggered by the Coronavirus epidemic and the economic slowdown it is causing.

The markets, all markets except Gold, are collapsing with figures not seen since the worst days of the Lehman Brothers collapse.

The market sentiment indicator crypto published by alternative.me shows 17, extreme fear. Traditionally these fear levels are considered buying opportunities, but in light of the situation, perhaps it is worth taking it easy.

As we will see in the detailed analysis, bears take the lead in the Top 3 pairs, but it is striking that the bulls remain at high levels and are not labelled as if they did, for example, in December 2019.

The technical situation among the Top 3 cryptos is exceptional. The BTC/USD pair is, once again, entering the long-term bearish scenario and throwing away everything achieved since the beginning of the year. In the current high volatility environment, a giant rebound is possible, but it is a weak scenario at the moment.

The ETH/USD pair has fallen sharply but still remains within the bullish scenario.

ETH/BTC Daily Chart

The ETH/BTC pair is currently trading at 0.0257 and is recovering sharply after yesterday's breach of the congestion support at 0.025.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at 0.0268, then the second at 0.0275 and the third one at 0.0285.

Below the current price, the first support level is at 0.025, then the second at 0.0243 and the third one at 0.023.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a profile of a possible bullish cross under construction. The market situation is very volatile, and we can’t ignore any potential scenario at this point.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears breaking the ADX line and triggering a bearish pattern for the ETH/USD pair.



BTC/USD Daily Chart

The BTC/USD pair is currently trading at the $7907 price level and has regained three levels of support since opening in Asian time.

BTC/USD entered the long-term bearish scenario yesterday, now at risk of losing the levels gained since the beginning of the year. The $8400 level now becomes the level to beat for the BTC/USD to re-enter the bullish scenario.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $8000, then the second at $8150 and the third one at $8400.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $7850, then the second at $7700 and the third one at $7600.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a profile that is conducive to a bullish cross, but at the current time of fear, it may not be enough to turn the short-term trend around.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears controlling the pair with a significant advantage. The bearish momentum is reaching the December lows, although the bulls are not retreating and remain at high levels.

ETH/USD Daily Chart

The ETH/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $204.8 after finding support in price congestion support at $200.

The structure of the ETH/USD pair is much more favourable than that of the BTC/USD pair. Yesterday's drop does not represent critical damage to the fundamentals of the bullish scenario.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $215, then the second at $224 and the third one at $229.

Below the current price, the first support level is at $207, then the second at $200 and the third one at $194.

The MACD on the daily chart shows an optimal profile for a bullish cross, but the general panic situation invites to be very cautious about any purchases.

The DMI on the daily chart shows bears attempting to breach the ADX line without success at the moment. The bulls remain at high levels and increase the chances of a possible leadership exchange with the bears.

XRP/USD Daily Chart

The XRP/USD pair is currently trading at the price level of $0.209 and recovers after reaching the price congestion support of $0.20 at the opening.

Above the current price, the first resistance level is at $0.22, then the second at $0.24 and the third one at $0.25.

Below the current price, the first level of support is at $0.20, then the second at $0.195 and the third one at $0.19.

The MACD on the daily chart shows a profile conducive to a bullish rebound, but the volatility levels advise to be very cautious when taking positions.

The DMI on the daily chart shows the bears moving clearly above the ADX line and keeps the short-term bearish pattern active. The bulls are not retreating and are still at levels similar to those of the last few days.

