Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ether and Ripple near key psychological levels as bulls take control

Top 3 coins confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $7,351.85
- Open: $7,201.80
- Strong Resistance Levels: None detected
- Strong Support Levels: $7,200 and $6,737.50
$7,200 has the one-hour Previous Low, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve. $6,737.50 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day SMA 10 and 4-hour SMA 200.
Ethereum
- Current Price: $172.15
- Open: $164.65
- Strong Resistance Levels: None detected
- Strong Support Levels: $160 and $152.65.
$160 has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, while $152.65 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 200.
Ripple
- Current Price: $0.1994
- Open: $0.1928
- Strong Resistance Levels: None Detected
- Strong Support Levels: $0.1975
The $0.1975 support level has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
