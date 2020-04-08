Top 3 Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ether and Ripple near key psychological levels as bulls take control

Top 3 coins confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $7,351.85

$7,351.85 Open: $7,201.80

$7,201.80 Strong Resistance Levels: None detected

None detected Strong Support Levels: $7,200 and $6,737.50

$7,200 has the one-hour Previous Low, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve. $6,737.50 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day SMA 10 and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum

Current Price: $172.15

$172.15 Open: $164.65

$164.65 Strong Resistance Levels: None detected

None detected Strong Support Levels: $160 and $152.65.

$160 has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, while $152.65 has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.1994

$0.1994 Open: $0.1928

$0.1928 Strong Resistance Levels: None Detected

None Detected Strong Support Levels: $0.1975

The $0.1975 support level has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

