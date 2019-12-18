Top 3 coins technical analysis: Bulls rally to fight back as XRP/USD reaches 52-week low

BTC/USD bulls will need to rally together to defend the historically critical $6,500 support level.

ETH/USD hourly chart shows that the bulls are struggling to get past the $132.75 resistance level.

BTC/USD daily chart

After dropping from $6,877.65 to $6,612.15 this Tuesday, the bulls have rallied back to take price back up to $6,660. The bulls will have to break past the resistance provided by the downward trending line and the resistance at $6,907.50. The Relative Strength Index is hovering at the edge of the oversold zone.

BTC/USD four-hour chart

The four-hour chart was trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is underpriced. The price charted a Morning Star pattern to re-enter the band. The 20-day Bollinger Jaw has widened, indicating increasing market volatility, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 14 straight red sessions of increasing intensity.

BTC/USD hourly chart

The hourly BTC/USD chart found support at the $6,582.25 line and bounced up. However, the bulls couldn’t get past the resistance at $6,695-line and the SMA 20 curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence shows that the short-term market sentiment is bullish.

Key Levels

BTC/USD Overview Today last price 6658.85 Today Daily Change 44.61 Today Daily Change % 0.67 Today daily open 6614.24 Trends Daily SMA20 7289.08 Daily SMA50 8037.21 Daily SMA100 8476.94 Daily SMA200 9334.37 Levels Previous Daily High 6934.03 Previous Daily Low 6558.14 Previous Weekly High 7654.18 Previous Weekly Low 7076.68 Previous Monthly High 9580.19 Previous Monthly Low 6526.82 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 6701.73 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 6790.44 Daily Pivot Point S1 6470.24 Daily Pivot Point S2 6326.24 Daily Pivot Point S3 6094.35 Daily Pivot Point R1 6846.13 Daily Pivot Point R2 7078.03 Daily Pivot Point R3 7222.03

ETH/USD daily chart

ETH/USD is trending in a downward channel formation and has dropped from $143 to $122.20 over Monday and Tuesday. Currently, the bulls were able to take the price up to $123.20. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has dipped into 21.87 before going up to 23.40.

ETH/USD four-hour chart

ETH/USD four-hour chart was moving horizontally in a narrow range before it dropped from $141 to $132. Following that, it moved horizontally again, before the bears dropped the price down further to $122.15 in a 12-hour period. The Elliott Oscillator shows 14 straight red sessions.

ETH/USD hourly chart

The hourly ETH/USD found support at the $121.15, moved up, entered the 20-day Bollinger Band and encountered stiff resistance at the $125-level. The price is hovering below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows increasing bullish momentum in the short-term.

Key Levels

ETH/USD Overview Today last price 123.38 Today Daily Change 1.24 Today Daily Change % 1.02 Today daily open 122.14 Trends Daily SMA20 146.11 Daily SMA50 164.79 Daily SMA100 173.75 Daily SMA200 206.12 Levels Previous Daily High 132.89 Previous Daily Low 119.9 Previous Weekly High 152.14 Previous Weekly Low 139.4 Previous Monthly High 194.8 Previous Monthly Low 132.49 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 124.86 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 127.93 Daily Pivot Point S1 117.07 Daily Pivot Point S2 112 Daily Pivot Point S3 104.09 Daily Pivot Point R1 130.05 Daily Pivot Point R2 137.96 Daily Pivot Point R3 143.03

XRP/USD daily chart

Over Monday and Tuesday, XRP/USD dropped from $0.218 to $0.184. XRP/USD has not been priced this low since May 2017. Currently, this is a critical moment for the XRP/USD buyers since they will need to fight back and prevent any further drops. The RSI indicator is trending within the oversold zone.

XRP/USD four-hour chart

XRP/USD dropped from $0.198 to $0.182 in an eight-hour period and went below the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it was underpriced. The buyers eventually found support at the $0.182-line and re-entered the Bollinger Band. The Bollinger jaw has widened immensely, indicating increasing market volatility.

XRP/USD hourly chart

The hourly XRP/USD chart has found support at the $0.18-line and bounced up in an upwards channel formation. The bulls struggled to break past resistance at the $0.187 line before it went down. Currently, XRP/USD is looking to break below the channel.

Key Levels

XRP/USD Overview Today last price 0.1848 Today Daily Change 0.0014 Today Daily Change % 0.76 Today daily open 0.1834 Trends Daily SMA20 0.22 Daily SMA50 0.2493 Daily SMA100 0.2602 Daily SMA200 0.303 Levels Previous Daily High 0.2058 Previous Daily Low 0.1784 Previous Weekly High 0.233 Previous Weekly Low 0.2154 Previous Monthly High 0.3149 Previous Monthly Low 0.2015 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.1889 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.1953 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.1726 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.1618 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.1452 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.2 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.2166 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.2273



