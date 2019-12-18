Top 3 coins technical analysis: Bulls rally to fight back as XRP/USD reaches 52-week low

- BTC/USD bulls will need to rally together to defend the historically critical $6,500 support level.
- ETH/USD hourly chart shows that the bulls are struggling to get past the $132.75 resistance level.
BTC/USD daily chart
After dropping from $6,877.65 to $6,612.15 this Tuesday, the bulls have rallied back to take price back up to $6,660. The bulls will have to break past the resistance provided by the downward trending line and the resistance at $6,907.50. The Relative Strength Index is hovering at the edge of the oversold zone.
BTC/USD four-hour chart
The four-hour chart was trending below the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that the asset is underpriced. The price charted a Morning Star pattern to re-enter the band. The 20-day Bollinger Jaw has widened, indicating increasing market volatility, while the Elliott Oscillator has had 14 straight red sessions of increasing intensity.
BTC/USD hourly chart
The hourly BTC/USD chart found support at the $6,582.25 line and bounced up. However, the bulls couldn’t get past the resistance at $6,695-line and the SMA 20 curve. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence shows that the short-term market sentiment is bullish.
Key Levels
BTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|6658.85
|Today Daily Change
|44.61
|Today Daily Change %
|0.67
|Today daily open
|6614.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7289.08
|Daily SMA50
|8037.21
|Daily SMA100
|8476.94
|Daily SMA200
|9334.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6934.03
|Previous Daily Low
|6558.14
|Previous Weekly High
|7654.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|7076.68
|Previous Monthly High
|9580.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|6526.82
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6701.73
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6790.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6470.24
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6326.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6094.35
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6846.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7078.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7222.03
ETH/USD daily chart
ETH/USD is trending in a downward channel formation and has dropped from $143 to $122.20 over Monday and Tuesday. Currently, the bulls were able to take the price up to $123.20. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator has dipped into 21.87 before going up to 23.40.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
ETH/USD four-hour chart was moving horizontally in a narrow range before it dropped from $141 to $132. Following that, it moved horizontally again, before the bears dropped the price down further to $122.15 in a 12-hour period. The Elliott Oscillator shows 14 straight red sessions.
ETH/USD hourly chart
The hourly ETH/USD found support at the $121.15, moved up, entered the 20-day Bollinger Band and encountered stiff resistance at the $125-level. The price is hovering below the SMA 200, SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) shows increasing bullish momentum in the short-term.
Key Levels
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|123.38
|Today Daily Change
|1.24
|Today Daily Change %
|1.02
|Today daily open
|122.14
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|146.11
|Daily SMA50
|164.79
|Daily SMA100
|173.75
|Daily SMA200
|206.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|132.89
|Previous Daily Low
|119.9
|Previous Weekly High
|152.14
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.4
|Previous Monthly High
|194.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.49
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|124.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|127.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|117.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|112
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.03
XRP/USD daily chart
Over Monday and Tuesday, XRP/USD dropped from $0.218 to $0.184. XRP/USD has not been priced this low since May 2017. Currently, this is a critical moment for the XRP/USD buyers since they will need to fight back and prevent any further drops. The RSI indicator is trending within the oversold zone.
XRP/USD four-hour chart
XRP/USD dropped from $0.198 to $0.182 in an eight-hour period and went below the 20-day Bollinger Band, indicating that it was underpriced. The buyers eventually found support at the $0.182-line and re-entered the Bollinger Band. The Bollinger jaw has widened immensely, indicating increasing market volatility.
XRP/USD hourly chart
The hourly XRP/USD chart has found support at the $0.18-line and bounced up in an upwards channel formation. The bulls struggled to break past resistance at the $0.187 line before it went down. Currently, XRP/USD is looking to break below the channel.
Key Levels
XRP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.1848
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.76
|Today daily open
|0.1834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.22
|Daily SMA50
|0.2493
|Daily SMA100
|0.2602
|Daily SMA200
|0.303
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.2058
|Previous Daily Low
|0.1784
|Previous Weekly High
|0.233
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.2154
|Previous Monthly High
|0.3149
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.2015
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.1889
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.1953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.1726
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.1618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.1452
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.2
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.2166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.2273
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
