Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Ethereum and Ripple supported by a single healthy support level, unlike Bitcoin

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $6,862.20

: $6,862.20 Current Price: $6,877.75

BTC/USD doesn’t have a single healthy support level on the downside. On the upside, there is strong resistance at $7,025, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 4-hour Previous High and one-day SMA 5.

Ethereum

Open: $156.77

$156.77 Current Price: $159.35

ETH/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $177.55 and $153, respectively. The former has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, Previous Week high and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve. Meanwhile, the $153 support level has the 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.188

$0.188 Current Price: $0.1862

XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.1955, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. Healthy support lies at $0.1765, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and Previous Year low.