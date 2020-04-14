Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Ethereum and Ripple supported by a single healthy support level, unlike Bitcoin

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $6,862.20
- Current Price: $6,877.75
BTC/USD doesn’t have a single healthy support level on the downside. On the upside, there is strong resistance at $7,025, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 4-hour Previous High and one-day SMA 5.
Ethereum
- Open: $156.77
- Current Price: $159.35
ETH/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $177.55 and $153, respectively. The former has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, Previous Week high and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve. Meanwhile, the $153 support level has the 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ripple
- Open: $0.188
- Current Price: $0.1862
XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.1955, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. Healthy support lies at $0.1765, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and Previous Year low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
