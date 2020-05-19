Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin faces immediate resistance at $9,700, while Ethereum and Ripple also face strong obstacles upfront

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,673

$9,673 Current Price: $9,711.85

BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $9,750, which has the 15-min, one-hour and 4-hour Previous HIghs, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 100.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $9,500 and $9,300. Former has the one-day SMA 5 and Previous Month high. The $9,300-level has the 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 50 and SMA 100 curves.

Ethereum

Open: $207

$207 Current Price: $214.50

Strong resistance lies at $228, which has the Previous Month high and one-week Pivot Point resistance-two. On the downside, healthy support lies at $205, which has the one-hour SMA 100, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Band middle curves.

Ripple

Open :$0.2012

:$0.2012 Current Price: $0.2048

XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $0.211 and $0.2045. The former has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Bollinger band middle curve.

The $0.2045 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% and 38.2% retracement levels, one-day SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min and 4-hour SMA 200 curves.

