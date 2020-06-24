Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,623.62
- Current Price: $9,429.25
BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,675, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day 23.6%, one-month 23.6% and one-day 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Ethereum
- Open: $243.20
- Current Price: $234
ETH/USD has strong resistance at $240, which has the Previous Week high, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Pivot Point support-two and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $232 and $219. The former has the one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour SMA 200, one-month 23.6% and one-week 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels. $219 has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and Previous Week low.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1889
- Current Price: $0.1824
XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is strong resistance at $0.19, which has the 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200, one-day Previous Low, one-day 23.6%, one-day 38.2% and one-week 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.
