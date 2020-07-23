Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Etheruem and Ripple: BTC crosses $9,600, while ETH crosses $275 – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,536.10

$9,536.10 Current Price: $9,607.17

BTC/USD has a healthy support level at $9,520 and has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 10 and other levels.

Ethereum

Open: $264.40

$264.40 Current Price: $275.10

ETH/USD has had a phenomenally bullish Thursday. If the bulls want to continue this upward momentum, they will want to overcome resistance at $277. This level has the one-month Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-hour Previous High and 15-min Previous High.

On the downside, there are two health support levels at $248.50 and $241. The former has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Pivot Point support-one and one-hour SMA 100.

The $241-level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-day SMA 10.

Ripple

Open: $0.204

$0.204 Current Price: $0.2074

XRP/USD has one prominent support level at $0.1875, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

