Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Upside limited by strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,046.83

$11,046.83 Current Price: $10,927.25

BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $11,100 and $11,000. The former has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two. The $11,700-level has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-month Pivot Point resistance-three.

On the downside, we have one healthy support level at $10,400, which has the Previous Month high and one-week Pivot Point resistance-three.

Ethereum

Open: $322.42

$322.42 Current Price: $317.15

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $324 and $335. The former is highlighted by the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two. The latter has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Previous High and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve.

On the downside, we have healthy support at $300, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day Pivot Point support-two.

Ripple

Open: $0.2246

$0.2246 Current Price: $0.2308

The $0.233 resistance level has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two and one-week Pivot Point resistance-three.

On the downside, we have a healthy stack of support between $0.204-$0.205. The confluences in this stack is highlighted by the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

