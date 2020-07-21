Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Market outlook seems positive as lack of resistance levels hints at further price rise – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,162.22
- Current Price: $9,375.57
BTC/USD has one healthy support level at $9,275, which has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month 23.6%, one-day 61.8% and one-week 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
It also has the one-day Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100, 4-hour SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200 and one-hour SMA 200.
Ethereum
- Open: $236.17
- Current Price: $245
ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $240 and $237. $240 has the one-day Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, one-week and one-month 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
The $237-level has the one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day SMA 5, one-day SM A50, one-day 23.6% and one-week 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1948
- Current Price: $0.1985
XRP/USD has one strong support at $0.1875, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
