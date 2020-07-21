Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Market outlook seems positive as lack of resistance levels hints at further price rise – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,162.22

$9,162.22 Current Price: $9,375.57

BTC/USD has one healthy support level at $9,275, which has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-month 23.6%, one-day 61.8% and one-week 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

It also has the one-day Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100, 4-hour SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200 and one-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $236.17

$236.17 Current Price: $245

ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $240 and $237. $240 has the one-day Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, one-week and one-month 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

The $237-level has the one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day SMA 5, one-day SM A50, one-day 23.6% and one-week 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ripple

Open : $0.1948

: $0.1948 Current Price: $0.1985

XRP/USD has one strong support at $0.1875, which has the one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci retracement level.

