Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple lack strong resistance on the upside – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $9,779.25

: $9,779.25 Current Price: $9,858.70

BTC/USD has one healthy support at $9,800. This level has the 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $244

$244 Current Price: $247

ETH/USD healthy support at $243 and it has the one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.2012

$0.2012 Current Price: $0.2025

XRP/USD also has only one healthy support level at $0.1795, which ha the one-month Pivot Point support-one and Previous Month low.

