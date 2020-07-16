Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Lack of healthy support may lead to further price drop – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,191.60

$9,191.60 Current Price: $9,134.55

Strong resistance stack lies between $9,200-$9,300. This stack has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100, 4-hour SMA 100, 15-min SMA 200, one-hour SMA 200 and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $238.47

$238.47 Current Price: $233.21

ETH/USD has one strong resistance level at $240, which has the one-hour SMA 100, one-week 38.2%, one-day 61.8% and one-month 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ripple

Open: $0.1971

$0.1971 Current Price: $0.1932

XRP/USD has one strong resistance level at $0.1985, which has the one-day SMA 10, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day 23.6%, one-day 38.2%, one-week 38.2% and one-month 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple all lack healthy support levels on the downside.

