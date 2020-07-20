Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: Lack of healthy support levels may cause further price drop – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9213.93

$9213.93 Current Price: $9,174.15

BTC/USD has strong resistance at $9,225 which has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $239.24

$239.24 Current Price: $236.4

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $237 and $241.

The $237-level has the one-hour Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Previous Low, 15-min SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10 and one-hour SMA 50.

Up next, the $241-level sees the confluence of the 4-hour Previous High, one-day Previous High, one-hour and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curves, one-week 61.8% and one-month 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ripple

Open: 8 $0.1996

8 $0.1996 Current Price: $0.1947

XRP/USD has one healthy resistance level at $0.1985, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 50 and 4-hour SMA 50.

