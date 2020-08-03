Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD renews $400 charge – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $11,068.18
- Current Price: $11,347.76
BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, it’s currently hampered by strong resistance at $11,500, which has the Previous month high and previous week high, among others.
Ethereum
- Open: $372.12
- Current Price: $389.70
ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $365 and $350. The former is highlighted by the previous year high, while the latter has the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2878
- Current Price: $0.3123
XRP/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $0.3215, which is highlighted by the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000
The cryptocurrency market lived through a volatile weekend as Bitcoin an all major altcoins hit new multi-month highs and crashed back in a matter of minutes.
ETH/USD struggles to hold the gains, bears target at $350.00
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset, hit the new high at $415 on Sunday, August 2, and retreated to $379.70 by press time. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 3% since the beginning of the day, though it is still down 1% in the recent 24 hours.
ETC/USD Price Analysis: Bounce from 100-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful above 7.0000
ETC/USD retraces from the lowest in a week to 7.2900, up 1.60% on a day, during the early Monday. In doing so, the pair takes a U-turn from 100-day SMA, which in turn again pushes in north towards ...
XRP/USD climbs back above $0.3000, bulls struggle to regain control
Ripple's XRP has recovered above $0.30 after a dip to $0.2839 during early Asian hours. The coin has gained over 5% since the start of the day and 3% in the recent 24 hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fasten your seatbelts, next stop is $12,000
Bitcoin has had its best week since mid-2019. The first digital currency gained over 18% in a single week and hit the new highest level of 2020. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $11,358 and the upside momentum is gaining traction as Bitcoin bulls are pushing at the upper line of the weekly Bollinger Band.