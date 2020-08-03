Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD renews $400 charge – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $11,068.18

: $11,068.18 Current Price: $11,347.76

BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, it’s currently hampered by strong resistance at $11,500, which has the Previous month high and previous week high, among others.

Ethereum

Open: $372.12

$372.12 Current Price: $389.70

ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $365 and $350. The former is highlighted by the previous year high, while the latter has the Previous Month high and Previous Week high.

Ripple

Open : $0.2878

: $0.2878 Current Price: $0.3123

XRP/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $0.3215, which is highlighted by the one-month Pivot Point resistance-two.

