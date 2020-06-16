Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD lacks healthy support, while XRP/USD bears in control – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,429,75

$9,429,75 Current Price: $9,506

BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $9,700 and $9,300, respectively. The $9,700 resistance level has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve.

The $9,300 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day SMA 50.

Ethereum

Open: $231

$231 Current Price: $234.65

ETH/USD lacks healthy support levels and has two strong resistance levels at $235 and $239.

$235 has the one-hour Previous high, 4-hour Previous high, 15-min Previous low, one-hour Previous low, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 4, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve. On the other hand, the $239-level has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $0.1925

$0.1925 Current Price: $0.1915

XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level, each at $0.1975 and $0.19. The $0.1975 resistance level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 10.

Finally, $0.19 has the one-day 38.2%, one-month 23.6% and one-week 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels.

