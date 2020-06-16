Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD lacks healthy support, while XRP/USD bears in control – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,429,75
- Current Price: $9,506
BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $9,700 and $9,300, respectively. The $9,700 resistance level has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve.
The $9,300 support level has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day SMA 50.
Ethereum
- Open: $231
- Current Price: $234.65
ETH/USD lacks healthy support levels and has two strong resistance levels at $235 and $239.
$235 has the one-hour Previous high, 4-hour Previous high, 15-min Previous low, one-hour Previous low, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 4, one-day SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve. On the other hand, the $239-level has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1925
- Current Price: $0.1915
XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level, each at $0.1975 and $0.19. The $0.1975 resistance level has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 10.
Finally, $0.19 has the one-day 38.2%, one-month 23.6% and one-week 23.6% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales engineered BTC crash below $9,000
The head of Crypto Quant Kai Yang Ju pointed out that large market players pushed the price of the first digital coin below $9,000 on Monday, May 15. He believes that Bitcoin is on the verge of a new bear market.
XRP/USD regained the ground, $0.2000 is still a dream
Ripple's XRP is changing hands at $0.1916, mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, in the recent 24 hours, the coin has gained nearly 3%, having recovered from May 15 low of $0.1822.
ETH/USD knocking on descending trendline resistance
Ethereum made a run for $240 after another dive to $220 on Monday. The trend reversal overcame the resistance at several levels including $225 and the 38.2% Fibo taken between the last swing high of $290 to a swing low of $218.
Bitcoin Cash perpetual swaps launched on BitMEX
BitMEX, one of the leading trading platforms for cryptocurrency derivatives, added Bitcoin Cash perpetual swap contracts to the list of available instruments.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.