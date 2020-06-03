Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD and XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Current Price: $9,581.45
- Open: $9,523.22
BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is a stack of resistance from $9,625-$9,700, which has the one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 100, Previous week high, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve
Ethereum
- Current Price: $241.65
- Open: $237.65
ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $220 and $215. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. $215-–level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ripple
- Current Price: $0.2033
- Open: $0.2031
XRP/USD also lacks strong resistance on the upside, while healthy support lies at $0.179, which has the daily Pivot Point support-three, one-week Pivot Point support-two and one-month pivot Point support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
