Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD and XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $9,581.45

$9,581.45 Open: $9,523.22

BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is a stack of resistance from $9,625-$9,700, which has the one-hour Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 100, Previous week high, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve

Ethereum

Current Price : $241.65

: $241.65 Open: $237.65

ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $220 and $215. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level. $215-–level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.2033

$0.2033 Open: $0.2031

XRP/USD also lacks strong resistance on the upside, while healthy support lies at $0.179, which has the daily Pivot Point support-three, one-week Pivot Point support-two and one-month pivot Point support-one.

