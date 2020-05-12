Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD and XRP/USD lacks healthy support – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $8,571.91
- Currently Price: $8,815.75
Strong resistance to overcome lies at $9,160, which has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200. $9,530 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Support lies at $8,600 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, Previous Week low and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ethereum
- Open: $185.82
- Current Price: $189.70
Strong resistance lies at $205, which has the one-day SMA 10, one-month 23.6% and 38.2% one-week Fibonacci retracement levels. There is a lack of healthy support on the downside.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1926
- Current Price: $0.197
XRP/USD has a lack of healthy support but has two strong resistance levels at $0.21 and $0.211. The former has the one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-day Pivot Point resistance-two. The $0.211 level has the 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200, one-month 38.2% and one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
