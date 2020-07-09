Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: ETH/USD and XRP/USD lack resistance levels–Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,437.82

$9,437.82 Current: $9,437.58

BTC/USD has one strong resistance level at $9,500. This level has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-week Pivot Point resistance-tw0, 15-min SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 10.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,300, which has the 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Band middle curves, one-week Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day 23.6% and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open: $247.17

$247.17 Current: $247

ETH/USD lacks strong resistance but has good support at $232, which has the 4-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 200.

Ripple

Open : $0.205

: $0.205 Current: $0.2056

XRP/USD has healthy support at $0.188, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.