Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin. Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD stuck between strong resistance and support levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,790
- Current Price: $9,687.85
BTC/USD is sandwiched between a stiff resistance and support level at $9,775 and $9,675, respectively. The former has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
The $9,675 support level has the 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200, Previous Week high, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $243.25
- Current Price: $240.70
ETH/USD shows a lack of healthy support levels. However, it does have strong resistance at $244. This level has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Previous HIgh, 4-hour Previous High, one-week Pivot Point resistance-two, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 100.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2042
- Current Price: $0.2029
XRP/USD faces immediate resistance at $0.203, which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day SMA 10 and SMA 50 curves.
On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.18, which has the one-month Pivot Point support-one, one-week Pivot Point support-two and Previous Month Low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
