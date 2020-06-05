Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin. Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD stuck between strong resistance and support levels

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,790

$9,790 Current Price: $9,687.85

BTC/USD is sandwiched between a stiff resistance and support level at $9,775 and $9,675, respectively. The former has the 15-min Previous High, one-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

The $9,675 support level has the 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200, Previous Week high, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $243.25

$243.25 Current Price: $240.70

ETH/USD shows a lack of healthy support levels. However, it does have strong resistance at $244. This level has the 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Previous HIgh, 4-hour Previous High, one-week Pivot Point resistance-two, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 100.

Ripple

Open: $0.2042

$0.2042 Current Price: $0.2029

XRP/USD faces immediate resistance at $0.203, which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-day SMA 10 and SMA 50 curves.

On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.18, which has the one-month Pivot Point support-one, one-week Pivot Point support-two and Previous Month Low.

