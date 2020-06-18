Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD lacks healthy support while all three are hampered by strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
Open: $9457.68
Current Price: $9,360.35
BTC/USD faces two strong resistance levels at $9,375 and $9,470. On the downside, there is a lack of healthy support holding the price up.
$9,375 has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour and 4-hour Previous Low.
The most durable resistance lies at $9,470. This level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, one-hour Previous High and 4-hour Previous High.
Ethereum
- Open: $233.75
- Current Price: $229.87
ETH/USD has one healthy support at $226 and three strong resistance levels at $231, $233.50 and $240.
Looking into the confluences, $231 has the one-day and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min SMA 10 and one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve.
$233.50 has the 4-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
$240 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and 4-hour SMA 100.
The $226 support level has the one-week Pivot Point support-one, Previous Week low and 4-hour SMA 200.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1931
- Current Price: $0.1898
XRP/USD has one good resistance and support level at $0.1930 and $0.18, respectively. The former has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.
The $0.18 support level has the daily Pivot Point one support-three, Previous Month low and one-month Pivot Point Support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
