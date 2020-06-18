Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD lacks healthy support while all three are hampered by strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9457.68

Current Price: $9,360.35

BTC/USD faces two strong resistance levels at $9,375 and $9,470. On the downside, there is a lack of healthy support holding the price up.

$9,375 has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour and 4-hour Previous Low.

The most durable resistance lies at $9,470. This level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, one-hour Previous High and 4-hour Previous High.

Ethereum

Open : $233.75

: $233.75 Current Price: $229.87

ETH/USD has one healthy support at $226 and three strong resistance levels at $231, $233.50 and $240.

Looking into the confluences, $231 has the one-day and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min SMA 10 and one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve.

$233.50 has the 4-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

$240 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve and 4-hour SMA 100.

The $226 support level has the one-week Pivot Point support-one, Previous Week low and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $0.1931

$0.1931 Current Price: $0.1898

XRP/USD has one good resistance and support level at $0.1930 and $0.18, respectively. The former has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

The $0.18 support level has the daily Pivot Point one support-three, Previous Month low and one-month Pivot Point Support-one.