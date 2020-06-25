Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD faces two strong resistance level on the upside – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,287.84

Current Price: $9,320.80

BTC/USD faces two strong resistance levels at $9,500 and $9,625. The former has the 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, one-day SMA 50 one-day SMA 100, 4-hour SMA 100 and 4-hour SMA 200. The $9,625-level has the Previous Week high, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one

On the downside, healthy support lies at $9,275, with the one-day Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and 4-hour SMA 5.

Ethereum

Open: $234.53

$234.53 Current Price: $234.79

ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $220, which has the Previous Week low and one-week Pivot Point support-one.

Ripple

Open : $0.1835

: $0.1835 Current Price: $0.1825

XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, strong resistance lies at $0.19, which has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day SMA 10.

