Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD bulls have a clear path above but are struggling to conquer the $10,000 level properly

ETH/USD and XRP/USD have one notable resistance level each at $227 and $0.2360, respectively.

BTC/USD has three healthy support levels at $9,750, $9,535 and $8,750.

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $10,000

$10,000 Current Price: $9,986

BTC/USD is currently wildly fluctuating around the $10,000 level as the bulls and bears are engaged in a furious tug of war. If the bulls do take control, then as per the daily confluence detector, they won’t face any strong resistance levels all the way to $11,300.

On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $9,750, $9,535 and $8,750. $9750 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one. $9,535 has the Previous week and month highs, while $8,750 has the one-month 23.6% and one-week 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open: $212.40

$212.40 Current Price: $214.30

ETH/USD has a notable resistance at $227, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, Previous week and month highs. Healthy support on the downside lies at $192, which has the one-day SMA 100, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-two and Previous week low.

Ripple

Open: $0.2187

$0.2187 Current Price: $0.22

XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.236, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, Previous week and month highs. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $0.1945, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-one.

