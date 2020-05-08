Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD bulls have a clear path above but are struggling to conquer the $10,000 level properly

- ETH/USD and XRP/USD have one notable resistance level each at $227 and $0.2360, respectively.
- BTC/USD has three healthy support levels at $9,750, $9,535 and $8,750.
Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $10,000
- Current Price: $9,986
BTC/USD is currently wildly fluctuating around the $10,000 level as the bulls and bears are engaged in a furious tug of war. If the bulls do take control, then as per the daily confluence detector, they won’t face any strong resistance levels all the way to $11,300.
On the downside, there are three healthy support levels at $9,750, $9,535 and $8,750. $9750 has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point resistance-one. $9,535 has the Previous week and month highs, while $8,750 has the one-month 23.6% and one-week 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Ethereum
- Open: $212.40
- Current Price: $214.30
ETH/USD has a notable resistance at $227, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, Previous week and month highs. Healthy support on the downside lies at $192, which has the one-day SMA 100, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-two and Previous week low.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2187
- Current Price: $0.22
XRP/USD faces strong resistance at $0.236, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, Previous week and month highs. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $0.1945, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
