Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD bulls can shoot off to $12,500 – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,942.79

$9,942.79 Current Price: $11,274

BTC/USD has two healthy support levels at $10,400 and $10,150.

$10,400 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two and Previous Month high. One-month Pivot Point resistance-one highlights the $ 10,150-level.

Ethereum

Open: $311.59

$311.59 Current Price: $329.89

ETH/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $365 and $322, respectively. $365 has the Previous Year high. On the other hand, the $322 support level has a dense confluence, highlighted by the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-week Pivot Point resistance-two.

Ripple

Open: $0.2154

$0.2154 Current Price: $0.2268

XRP/USD has two healthy support levels at $0.22 and $0.205. The former has several confluences, the chief one being the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. Finally, the $0.205-level has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 10.

