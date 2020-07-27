Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD bulls can shoot off to $12,500 – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,942.79
- Current Price: $11,274
BTC/USD has two healthy support levels at $10,400 and $10,150.
$10,400 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two and Previous Month high. One-month Pivot Point resistance-one highlights the $ 10,150-level.
Ethereum
- Open: $311.59
- Current Price: $329.89
ETH/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $365 and $322, respectively. $365 has the Previous Year high. On the other hand, the $322 support level has a dense confluence, highlighted by the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-week Pivot Point resistance-two.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2154
- Current Price: $0.2268
XRP/USD has two healthy support levels at $0.22 and $0.205. The former has several confluences, the chief one being the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level. Finally, the $0.205-level has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin touches $11,000 after a massive breakout above $10K
BTC/USD had a massive rally towards $11,000 after a small breakout above $10K on July 26. The number one digital currency is experiencing a significant increase in trading volume while eying up $12,300, the 2019-high.
ETH/USD eying up $363 to clear the path towards $800
Ethereum is clearly leading the crypto space right now after a massive breakout above $250 and $300. ETH bulls managed to crack $288, the 2020-high and were facing practically no resistance until $363.
ERD/USD massive rejection from $0.03 could indicate a shift in momentum
Unsurprisingly, ERD is finally down after a massive 5,100% bull rally. However, the current candlestick is still green even after the significant rejection at $0.03. Of course, the daily RSI remains overextended
BCH/USD gains over 7% in a matter of hours, settles above $260.00
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) extended the upside momentum and hit $262.80. BCH/USD gained over 7% in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum based on technical factors.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls wake up from hibernation, don't let them fall asleep again
Bitcoin made its way out of the range finally. The first digital coin settled above 50-day SMA, which is a great technical improvement and a hope for Bitcoin bulls who set their eyes on new highs. While the optimism is growing stronger, we still need to grope with lots of technical barriers and fundamental setbacks.