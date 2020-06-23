Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and XRP/USD lack healthy support levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,689.84

Current Price: $9,645

BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support levels. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $9,650, which has the 15-min Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-month 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.22% retracement level, Previous Week high and 4-hour SMA 10.

Ethereum

Open: $243.29

Current Price: $244.14

ETH/USD has no strong resistance levels on the upside and only one healthy support level at $219. The latter has the Previous week low and one-week Pivot Point support-one.

Ripple

Open: $0.1895

Current Price: $0.1896

XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels, while it has one strong resistance level at $0.19. This resistance level has the 4-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100, one-day 23.6%, one-month 23.6% and one-day 38.2% Fibonacci retracement levels.



