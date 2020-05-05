Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and XRP/USD both face one strong resistance level, ETH/USD has clear path to $235 – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $8,886
- Current Price: $8,847.50
BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level each at $9,510 and $8,750, respectively. The former has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, Previous Week high and Previous Month high. The $8,750 support level has the one-day 38.2%, one-month 23.6% and one-week 38.2% retracement levels.
Ethereum
- Open: $206.83
- Current Price: $205.05
ETH/USD doesn’t have any intense resistance levels. On the downside, it’s ably supported at $205, which has the 4-hour Previous Low, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 100, one-week 61.8% and one-month 23.6% retracement levels.
Ripple
- Open: $0.218
- Current Price: $0.2174
XRP/USD has a strong resistance level at $0,2365, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, Previous Week and Previous Month highs. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $0.1958, which has the 4-hour SMA 200, one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
