Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and XRP/USD both face one strong resistance level, ETH/USD has clear path to $235 – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $8,886

: $8,886 Current Price: $8,847.50

BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level each at $9,510 and $8,750, respectively. The former has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, Previous Week high and Previous Month high. The $8,750 support level has the one-day 38.2%, one-month 23.6% and one-week 38.2% retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open: $206.83

$206.83 Current Price: $205.05

ETH/USD doesn’t have any intense resistance levels. On the downside, it’s ably supported at $205, which has the 4-hour Previous Low, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 100, one-week 61.8% and one-month 23.6% retracement levels.

Ripple

Open: $0.218

$0.218 Current Price: $0.2174

XRP/USD has a strong resistance level at $0,2365, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-three, Previous Week and Previous Month highs. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $0.1958, which has the 4-hour SMA 200, one-week Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

