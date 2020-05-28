Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and ETH/USD shows upside potential, XRP/USD not so much – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $9,210.14

: $9,210.14 Current Price: $9,465.70

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. In the downside, it has two healthy support levels lies at $9,250 and 8,760. $9,250 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Previous High, 4-hour and one-day SMA 10. $8,760 has the one-week support-one, one-day Pivot Point support-two and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $208.37

$208.37 Current Price: $215

ETH/USD also lacks strong resistance levels. The price is supported by the $205-level, which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 100 and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ripple

Open : $0.1979

: $0.1979 Current Price: $0.1984

XRP/USD has a strong resistance level at $0.202, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day SMA 100. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.176, which has the one-month Pivot POint support-one and Previous Year low.