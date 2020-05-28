Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC/USD and ETH/USD shows upside potential, XRP/USD not so much – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,210.14
- Current Price: $9,465.70
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. In the downside, it has two healthy support levels lies at $9,250 and 8,760. $9,250 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Previous High, 4-hour and one-day SMA 10. $8,760 has the one-week support-one, one-day Pivot Point support-two and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $208.37
- Current Price: $215
ETH/USD also lacks strong resistance levels. The price is supported by the $205-level, which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 100 and 4-hour SMA 200.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1979
- Current Price: $0.1984
XRP/USD has a strong resistance level at $0.202, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one and one-day SMA 100. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.176, which has the one-month Pivot POint support-one and Previous Year low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
