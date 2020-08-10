Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: BTC and ETH lacks strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $11,686.90

$11,686.90 Current Price: $11,828.86

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance upfront. On the downside, we have one healthy support level at $11,600, which is highlighted by the one-day Previous Low, one-day Pivot Point support-one and one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level among others.

Ethereum

Open: $390.35

$390.35 Current Price: $394

ETH/USD also lacks strong resistance levels upfront. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $392.25 and $352. The former is highlighted by the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, among others. Finally, the $352-level has the Previous Month high and one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Ripple

Open : $0.2879

: $0.2879 Current Price: $0.2933

XRP/USD is sandwiched between strong resistance and support levels. Upfront, we have strong levels at $0.294 and $0.298. The former is highlighted by the one-day SMA 10, while the latter has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 5, among others. On the downside, we have healthy support at $0.29, which has the one-month Pivot Point resistance-one.

Read up on the latest in the crypto space.

