Top 3 Coins Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple: All three coins have one strong resistance level and lack support – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $9,131.29

: $9,131.29 Current Price: $9,158.74

BTC/USD has one strong resistance at $9,175, which has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve.

Ethereum

Open : $233.61

: $233.61 Current Price: $232.85

ETH/USD has strong resistance at $235, which has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle and upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle and upper curve, 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $0.1943

$0.1943 Current Price: $0.1942

XRP/USD has a strong resistance level at $0.1985, which has the one-day Previous High, one-week 38.2% and 61.8% retracement levels, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.

