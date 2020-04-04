Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin bulls face strong resistance at $7,260, while Ethereum and Ripple face no such obstacles

Top 3 Coins Confluence Detector

Bitcoin

Current Price: $6,700.45

BTC/USD faces strong resistance at $7,260, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-day Bollinger Band upper curve and Previous Week high. On the downside, healthy support levels lie at $6,550 and $6,625. $6,550 has the one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200, while $6,625 has the one-day SMA 5 and one-day Previous Low.

Ethereum

Current Price: $140.10

ETH/USD has no resistance levels of note on the upside. On the downside, there is only one healthy support level at $128.50, which has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, daily Pivot Point one support-three and 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve.

Ripple

Current Price: $0.1794

Like Ethereum, Ripple also has no resistance levels of note on the upside. However, on the downside, it does have two healthy support levels at $0.1770 and $0.1785. The former has the one-day SMA 5 and one-hour SMA 100, while the latter has the one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

