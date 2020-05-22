Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum face a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,060.80
- Current Price :$9,194
BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is one healthy support level at $9,175, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 100, one-hour and 4-hour Previous Lows.
Ethereum
- Open: $198.55
- Current Price: $280.50
ETH/USD also has a lack of strong resistance levels. On the downside, there are two healthy supports at $205 and $191. The former has the one-day SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200, one-month 23.6% and one-day 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.
Finally, the $191 support level has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1941
- Current Price: $0.2017
Unlike the other two, Ripple has no healthy support levels on the downside. Still, it does have strong resistance at $0.2025, which has the 15-min Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
