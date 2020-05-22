Top 3 Coins Price Prediction: Bitcoin and Ethereum face a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open : $9,060.80

: $9,060.80 Current Price :$9,194

BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there is one healthy support level at $9,175, which has the one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 100, one-hour and 4-hour Previous Lows.

Ethereum

Open: $198.55

$198.55 Current Price: $280.50

ETH/USD also has a lack of strong resistance levels. On the downside, there are two healthy supports at $205 and $191. The former has the one-day SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200, one-month 23.6% and one-day 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

Finally, the $191 support level has the one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels.

Ripple

Open : $0.1941

: $0.1941 Current Price: $0.2017

Unlike the other two, Ripple has no healthy support levels on the downside. Still, it does have strong resistance at $0.2025, which has the 15-min Previous High, one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour SMA 5, one-day SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.

