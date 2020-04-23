Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $7,137.04
- Current Price: $7,140.84
BTC/USD bulls face one strong resistance level at $7,220, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Previous High. On the downside, there is a healthy stack of support from $7,005 to $7,079, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour, 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Band middle curves, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min, one-hour, 4-hour SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 200. Finally, the $6,950 support level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point support-one.
Ethereum
- Open: $183.09
- Current Price: $184.30
ETH/USD shows a lack of strong resistance levels, while there is healthy support at $165.50, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-two and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1883
- Current Price: $0.1894
Quite like ETH/USD, XRP/USD also has no strong resistance levels. On the downside, there is healthy support at $0.1875, which has the 15-min and 4-hour Previous Lows, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour and one-day SMA 5 and one-day SMA 10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
