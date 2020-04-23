Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $7,137.04

$7,137.04 Current Price: $7,140.84

BTC/USD bulls face one strong resistance level at $7,220, which has the one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and one-day Previous High. On the downside, there is a healthy stack of support from $7,005 to $7,079, which has the one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-hour, 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Band middle curves, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, 15-min, one-hour, 4-hour SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 200. Finally, the $6,950 support level has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Pivot Point support-one.

Ethereum

Open: $183.09

$183.09 Current Price: $184.30

ETH/USD shows a lack of strong resistance levels, while there is healthy support at $165.50, which has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, one-day Pivot Point support-two and one-day Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ripple

Open: $0.1883

$0.1883 Current Price: $0.1894

Quite like ETH/USD, XRP/USD also has no strong resistance levels. On the downside, there is healthy support at $0.1875, which has the 15-min and 4-hour Previous Lows, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour and one-day SMA 5 and one-day SMA 10.

