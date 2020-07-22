Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,394

$9,394 Current Price: $9,381.50

BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $9,400 and $9,300. The former has the 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, Previous Week High, one-day 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, one-day 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

It also has an onslaught of Bollinger Band and SMA curves. Namely, the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-day SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 100.

The $9,300 support level has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200 and 4-hour SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $245.91

$245.91 Current Price: $247.43

ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $241 and $237. The former has the one-hour SMA 100 and the one-day, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels. The $237-level has the one-day Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 50.

Ripple

Open: $0.1997

$0.1997 Current Price: $0.2011

XRP/USD also has two strong support levels at $0.1985 and $0.188. The former has the 4-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 100, one-hour SMA 200 and one-day and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels. The $0.188-level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-one.