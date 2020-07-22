Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,394
- Current Price: $9,381.50
BTC/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $9,400 and $9,300. The former has the 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, Previous Week High, one-day 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, one-day 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
It also has an onslaught of Bollinger Band and SMA curves. Namely, the 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-day SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 100.
The $9,300 support level has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-day Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Pivot Point support-one, one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 200 and 4-hour SMA 200.
Ethereum
- Open: $245.91
- Current Price: $247.43
ETH/USD has two healthy support levels at $241 and $237. The former has the one-hour SMA 100 and the one-day, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels. The $237-level has the one-day Previous Low, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day SMA 50.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1997
- Current Price: $0.2011
XRP/USD also has two strong support levels at $0.1985 and $0.188. The former has the 4-hour SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 100, one-hour SMA 200 and one-day and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement levels. The $0.188-level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-week Pivot Point support-one.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
