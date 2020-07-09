Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: ETH/USD and XRP/USD lack strong resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,437.82
- Current Price: $9,247
Strong resistance at $9,280 has the 15-min Previous Low, 4-hour Previous High, 15-mon Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Previous Low, 15-min PSMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.
Price lacks healthy support levels on the downside.
Ethereum
- Open: $247.17
- Current Price: $241.58
ETH/USD lacks strong resistance levels, while healthy support lies at $233. This level has the one-month 38.2% and one-day 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Ripple
- Open: $0.2056
- Current Price: $0.2019
XRP/USD also leaks strong resistance levels. It has excellent support at $0.1875, which has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement one-week Pivot Point resistance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
