Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: ETH/USD and XRP/USD face strong resistance levels, while BTC/USD bulls have a clear path – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $7,498.26

$7,498.26 Current Price: $7,493.35

BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $7,100, which has the one-day Previous Low, 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Band middle curves, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour and 4-hour SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 200.

Etheruem

Open: $185.70

$185.70 Current Price: $186.72

ETH/USD has a stack of strong resistance levels from $191 to $192.75, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two, 4-hour Previous High, 15-min, one-day and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curves, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $170 and $166. The former has the 4-hour SMA 100, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. $166 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.1929

$0.1929 Current Price: $0.1937

XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $0.197 and $0.1785, respectively. $0.197 has the Previous Week high, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve. The $0.1785 support level has the 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level.

