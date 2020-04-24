Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: ETH/USD and XRP/USD face strong resistance levels, while BTC/USD bulls have a clear path – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $7,498.26
- Current Price: $7,493.35
BTC/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $7,100, which has the one-day Previous Low, 4-hour and one-day Bollinger Band middle curves, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour and 4-hour SMA 100 and one-hour SMA 200.
Etheruem
- Open: $185.70
- Current Price: $186.72
ETH/USD has a stack of strong resistance levels from $191 to $192.75, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-two, 4-hour Previous High, 15-min, one-day and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curves, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $170 and $166. The former has the 4-hour SMA 100, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level. $166 has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1929
- Current Price: $0.1937
XRP/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $0.197 and $0.1785, respectively. $0.197 has the Previous Week high, one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band upper curve. The $0.1785 support level has the 4-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and one-day Fibonacci 161.8% retracement level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bears kick in as soon as BTC/USD crosses $7,500
BTC/USD went down from $7,493.34 to $7,491.50 in the early hours of Friday, as the bears kicked in as soon as the price crossed the $7,500 mark.BTC/USD is hugging along the upper curve of the 20-day Bollinger band.
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD bulls take over, break above triangle formation
XRP/USD went up from $0.1883 to $0.196 this Thursday, breaking above the triangle formation, in the process. The price bounced off the support provided by the SMA 20 curve. The bulls must aim to ...
Why Cardano ADA/USD rally is unstoppable; up 16% to test $0.045
Cardano (ADA) is unapologetically bullish on Friday as it extends the leg above ascending channel resistance. The price has advanced higher by more than 16% and only trailed closely by Stellar (XLM)’s 13% growth in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum Market Update: ETH/USD bulls relentlessly fight to conquer $200
Ethereum bulls have made it their personal mission to bring down the bearish front at $200. After the reversal from the weekly support at $180, ETH/USD is extending the bullish leg to $190. Meanwhile, the price is battling a seller congestion zone at the 50% Fibonacci ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls sit on the fence before halving
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been controlled by bears that managed to push the price of the first digital coin below $6,500 before bulls woke up and engineered a strong recovery above $7,000.