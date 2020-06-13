Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD lacks healthy support – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,463.70

$9,463.70 Current Price: $9,454

BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels. On the upside, there are two strong resistance levels at $9,475 and $9,700. $9,475 has the one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low and 4-hour Previous High.

The $9,700-level has the one-hour SMA 100, one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level and 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve.

Ethereum

Open: $237.55

$237.55 Current Price: $237.15

ETH/USD has one strong resistance and support level at $243 and $232. The former has the one-day SMA 5, one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50, one-hour SMA 100, one-hour SMA 200 and one-day Pivot Point resistance-one.

The $232 support level has the one-day Pivot Point support-one and one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.1930

$0.1930 Current Price: $0.1927

XRP/USD has strong resistance at $0.1931. It has the 15-min SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-day SMA 100, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Previous Low and 4-hour Previous Low.

The $0.191 support level has the one-day Bollinger Band lower curve, one-week 23.6%, one-month 23.6% and one-day 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels.

