Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD faces immediate resistance, while ETH/USD and XRP/USD have a clearer path on the upside.

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $6,838.84

$6,838.84 Current Price: $6,865

BTC/USD has a lack of healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is one strong resistance level at $6.985, which has the one-day and one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min and one-hour Previous Highs.

Ethereum

Open: $170.50

$170.50 Current Price: $171.45

ETH/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $159, which has the one-week Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ripple

Open: $0.1817

$0.1817 Current Price: $0.1823

XRP/USD has a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $0.1785 and $0.1765. The former has the 4-hour and one-day Previous Lows, while the latter has the one-day Pivot Point support-one and Previous Year low.

