Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD and XRP/USD lack strong resistance levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,236.72

$9,236.72 Current Price: $9,230

BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels upfront. On the downside, there is a healthy support level at $9,220, which has the 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, one-hour Previous High, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-week 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, one-day 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, one-day SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, 4-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 100.

Ethereum

Open: $242

$242 Current Price: $239.8

ETH/USD lacks healthy support levels. On the downside, strong resistance lies at $248, which has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-one, one-month Pivot Point resistance-one, one-week Pivot Point resistance-three and one-day Bollinger Band upper curve.

Ripple

Open: $0.2026

$0.2026 Current Price: $0.1980

Quite like BTC/USD, XRP/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside. On the downside, healthy support lies at $0.1875, which has the one-week Pivot Point resistance-three, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 4-hour SMA 50 and one-hour SMA 200.