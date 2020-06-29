Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD and XRP/USD bulls face immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $9,115
- Current Price: $9,209.15
BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $9,225 and $9,400. $9,225 has the 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-day Previous High, 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 10. $9,400 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 100.
On the downside, there is healthy support at $9,100, which has the 4-hour Previous Low, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.
Ethereum
- Open: $224.89
- Current Price: $228.35
ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $236 and $248. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and $248 has the one-day Bollinger Band upper curve and Previous Month high.
There is a robust support stack between $218-$221. This stack has the one-day support-one, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Previous Low.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1768
- Current Price: $0.1782
XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels, but it has strong resistance at $0.1790. This resistance level has the 15-min Previous Low, Previous Week low, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and 15-min SMA 10.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Speculators buy BTC/USD on dips below $9,000
BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,100 after a short-lived dip tothe lowest level since the end of May $8,823 on the weekend. Bitcoin has stayed mostly unchanged both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of Monday as the market waits new clues to find out where to go next.
The number of non-zero LTC wallets exploded in the recent week
Litecoin is the seventh largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.6 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.3 billion. The coin hit the recent low of $39.44 on June 27 and recovered above $40.00 by the time of writing.
IOT/USD directionless ahead of Coordicide testnet launch
IOTA developers announced the upcoming launch of the test network for Coordicide protocol also known as IOTA 2.0. The team explained that it had been working on several important updates that will take the network to the next level.
Ethereum needs to tackle scalability issue to hold the leadership
Investor and Cryptocurrency researcher Qiao Wang warned that Ethereum might lose its leading position if it fails to roll out ETH 2.00 update and tackle the scalability issues.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.