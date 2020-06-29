Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD and XRP/USD bulls face immediate resistance – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $9,115

Current Price: $9,209.15

BTC/USD has two strong resistance levels at $9,225 and $9,400. $9,225 has the 15-min Previous High, 4-hour Previous High, one-day Previous High, 15-min Previous Low, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, one-week Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5 and 15-min SMA 10. $9,400 has the one-day Pivot Point resistance-two, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and 4-hour SMA 100.

On the downside, there is healthy support at $9,100, which has the 4-hour Previous Low, one-day Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 50, 15-min SMA 100 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ethereum

Open: $224.89

Current Price: $228.35

ETH/USD has two strong resistance levels at $236 and $248. The former has the one-week Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and $248 has the one-day Bollinger Band upper curve and Previous Month high.

There is a robust support stack between $218-$221. This stack has the one-day support-one, one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level and one-day Previous Low.

Ripple

Open: $0.1768

Current Price: $0.1782

XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels, but it has strong resistance at $0.1790. This resistance level has the 15-min Previous Low, Previous Week low, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level, 15-min Bollinger Band upper curve, one-hour Bollinger Band upper curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve and 15-min SMA 10.

