TOP 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: BTC/USD and XRP/US lack healthy support levels – Confluence Detector

Top 3 coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: 9187.71

9187.71 Current Price: $9,157.25

BTC/USD lacks healthy support on the downside. On the upside, strong resistance level lies at $9,350, which has the one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 100, one-week and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement levels.

Ethereum

Open: $227.89

$227.89 Current Price: $225.80

ETH/USD has one strong support and resistance level at $222 and $232, respectively. $222 has the one-day Bollinger Band lower curve, one-week Pivot POint support-one and one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. Finally, $232 has the one-month Fibonacci 23.6% retracement levels one-day SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 50 and 4-hour SMA 100.

Ripple

Open: $0.1772

$0.1772 Current Price: $0.1761

XRP/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $0.18, which has the Previous Week low, Previous Month low, one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-day SMA 100.



