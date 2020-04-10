Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: All three coins face major resistance levels upfront – Confluence Detector

Top 3 Coins daily confluence detector

Bitcoin

Open: $7,295.16

$7,295.16 Current Price: $7,285.50

Strong resistance lies at $7,325, which has the 15-min Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200 and 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve.

On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $7,250 and $7,200. The former has the 15-min Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, Previous Week high, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and one-hour SMA 100. The $7,200 level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.

Ethereum

Open: $169.91

$169.91 Current Price: $169.82

ETH/USD has no healthy support levels on the downside. However, on the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $171, which has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.

Ripple

Open: $0.1985

$0.1985 Current Price: $0.1987

XRP/USD also has no healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is strong resistance at $0.20 which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and one-day SMA 50.

