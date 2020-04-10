Top 3 Coins Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple Price Prediction: All three coins face major resistance levels upfront – Confluence Detector

Top 3 Coins daily confluence detector
Bitcoin
- Open: $7,295.16
- Current Price: $7,285.50
Strong resistance lies at $7,325, which has the 15-min Previous High, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50, 15-min SMA 200 and 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve.
On the downside, there are two healthy support levels at $7,250 and $7,200. The former has the 15-min Previous Low, 4-hour Previous Low, Previous Week high, 15-min Bollinger Band lower curve, one-hour Bollinger Band lower curve and one-hour SMA 100. The $7,200 level has the one-day Fibonacci 23.6% retracement level and one-month Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level.
Ethereum
- Open: $169.91
- Current Price: $169.82
ETH/USD has no healthy support levels on the downside. However, on the upside, there is a strong resistance level at $171, which has the 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, one-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 4-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50, one-hour SMA 50 and 15-min SMA 200.
Ripple
- Open: $0.1985
- Current Price: $0.1987
XRP/USD also has no healthy support levels on the downside. On the upside, there is strong resistance at $0.20 which has the one-day Fibonacci 61.8% retracement level, one-hour Previous Low, 15-min Bollinger Band middle curve, 4-hour Bollinger Band middle curve, 15-min SMA 5, one-hour SMA 5, 4-hour SMA 5, 15-min SMA 10, one-hour SMA 10, 15-min SMA 50 and one-day SMA 50.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
