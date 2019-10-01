Tuesday, Oct. 1 — After signs of recovery in recent days, the leading crypto Bitcoin (BTC) has maintained its price above the $8,000 mark. However the top-20 coins chart on Coin360 is showing mixed signals today, with modest gains and losses.
Cryptocurrency market daily overview. Source: Coin360
Bitcoin is up 2.23% over the last 24 hours, and is trading at around $8,364 at press time. Bitcoin has seen low volatility during the day, having dropped to as low as $8,191, while the intraday high reached $8,529.
In terms of a weekly view, Bitcoin is down by almost 15%, with $9,542 as its highest price point on Sept. 24, while the coin’s monthly cart shows a 12.82% drop and $7,797 as BTC’s monthly low.
Bitcoin seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Ether (ETH) — the second-largest coin, with a market cap of $19.2 billion — is seeing slight gains of 0.71% and trading at around $178.4 at press time. The altcoin’s weekly chart is in the red, down by 13%, while In terms of its monthly performance, ETH has gained 5.28%.
Ethereum hit the headlines over the past day, with decentralized Ethereum-compatible network SKALE Network completing a $17.1 million funding round for mainnet launch, and Ethereum network’s Istanbul hard fork expected to break 680 smart contracts on decentralized management platform Aragon.
Ether seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
XRP is seeing losses of 2.43% on the day and is trading at around $0.253 at press time. The third-largest cryptocurrency’s intraweek low was around $0.229 on Sept. 24, with the highest price point of $0.262 recorded that same day.
XRP seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Stellar (XLM), which intends to remove its inflation feature in an upcoming upgrade, is struggling to stay among gainers today, being up by modest 0.17% over the past day and trading at around $0.059 at press time.
Stellar seven-day price chart. Source: Coin360
Chainlink (LINK) and Tezos (XTZ) are reporting more substantial today, being up by 3.73% and 4.75% respectively over the past 24 hours. The major losers on the top-20 coins list today are Tron (TRX) and Bitcoin SV (BSV) , which have lost 1.94% and 3.58% respectively.
Total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies is around $222.3 billion as of press time.
